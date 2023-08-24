Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,368 shares during the quarter. Orange comprises about 3.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.06% of Orange worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Orange by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Orange by 21.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 56,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 160,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

