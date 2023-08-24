Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.07

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.07 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.26). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.26), with a volume of 340,377 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.05. The stock has a market cap of £126.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

