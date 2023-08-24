Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Beverage by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.68. 37,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

