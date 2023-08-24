Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires 570 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $201,447.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $201,447.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,347 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.38. 398,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,953. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.96.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
