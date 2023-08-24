Paralel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 402.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

NYSE OMF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 145,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

