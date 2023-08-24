Paralel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $433.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.89 and a 200-day moving average of $453.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $421.73 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

