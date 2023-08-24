Paralel Advisors LLC Buys 842 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 0.1% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,340 shares of company stock worth $7,798,229. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.6 %

CAH stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.74. 893,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,624. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

