Paralel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

