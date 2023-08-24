Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average is $212.48. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

