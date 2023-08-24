Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.95.

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $482.32. The stock had a trading volume of 410,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,493. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.