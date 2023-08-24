Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6,207 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,891. The stock has a market cap of $313.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.