Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 85,144 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,144 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 2.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

