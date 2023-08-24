Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.66. 103,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,207. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.98 and a 200 day moving average of $236.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

