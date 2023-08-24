Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $102.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

