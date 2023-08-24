Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 371,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,524. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

