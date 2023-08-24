Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 579,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,307. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

