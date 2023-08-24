Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 70,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 19,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Partners Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partners Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 80,698 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 136,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 118,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 906,155 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

See Also

