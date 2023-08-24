Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.42 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $508.22 million and $21.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006305 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 508,796,841 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

