Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,218,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.