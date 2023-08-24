Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. The company has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.