Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Pinnacle Bancshares Price Performance

PCLB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693. Pinnacle Bancshares has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Pinnacle Bancshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bancshares had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 78.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.