Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Achieves $41.94 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $41.94 million and approximately $32,405.04 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00094074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00027175 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

