Planning Directions Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.81. 999,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,587. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $206.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

