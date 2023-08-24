Planning Directions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 537,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,485. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.