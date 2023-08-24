Planning Directions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VO traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $214.74. 302,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,934. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.84. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.