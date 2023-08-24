Planning Directions Inc. Sells 2,954 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $640,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EFAV traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 261,831 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.