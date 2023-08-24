Planning Directions Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VBK stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.67. 110,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

