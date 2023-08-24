Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.38. 189,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,172. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.65. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,961.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

