Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Buys £19,884.06 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider James Mills purchased 3,303 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £19,884.06 ($25,368.79).

Porvair Trading Up 1.0 %

Porvair stock opened at GBX 616 ($7.86) on Thursday. Porvair plc has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 700 ($8.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £285.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 635.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Porvair Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s payout ratio is 1,714.29%.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

