Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 1,000 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

