Prasad Gundumogula Buys 5,000 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,871,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,533,869.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 37,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $223,480.00.
- On Friday, June 9th, Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00.
Mondee Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:MOND opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $14.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,795,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,848,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondee by 951.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 439,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
