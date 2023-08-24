Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Free Report) was up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 2,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 68,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Premier Foods from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 175 ($2.23) in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Premier Foods Price Performance

About Premier Foods

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

