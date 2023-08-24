Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Premier Price Performance

Premier stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 195,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,702. Premier has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Benchmark cut their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Institutional Trading of Premier

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

