Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Premier by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

