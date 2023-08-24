ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 15,812,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 25,489,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.