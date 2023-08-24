ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €7.57 ($8.23) and last traded at €7.57 ($8.23). Approximately 222,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.66 ($8.32).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

