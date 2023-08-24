Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PPBT traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,791. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPBT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

