Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,574,152. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

