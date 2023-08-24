Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $231.79 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00008474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $231.79 million and approximately $20.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.15 or 0.06334917 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.