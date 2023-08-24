Qtum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.80 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $234.48 million and $23.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00008475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.29 or 0.06335667 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00038903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00027969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

