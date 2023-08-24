Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.86

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.86 and last traded at $206.29, with a volume of 246926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average is $176.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in Quanta Services by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.