Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 78,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 758,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Qudian Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $541.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.83.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 1.78%.
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
