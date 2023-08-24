Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 78,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 758,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Qudian Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $541.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qudian by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,402,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 754,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qudian by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 673,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 133,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qudian by 2.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 570.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,316 shares during the period.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

