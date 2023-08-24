QUINT (QUINT) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $314.76 million and $77,617.48 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

