Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 2,214 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $420,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,404,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $574,065.90.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00.

Atlassian stock traded down $7.67 on Thursday, hitting $184.02. 1,211,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $267.58.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

