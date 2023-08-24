Rakon (RKN) Reaches Market Cap of $40.75 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $40.75 million and approximately $15,756.96 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

