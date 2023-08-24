Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $68.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

