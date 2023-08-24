Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunge (BG)

Bunge (NYSE: BG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2023 – Bunge is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bunge Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.67. 388,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bunge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bunge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

