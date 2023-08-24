Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jamf (JAMF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF):

8/9/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00.

7/26/2023 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Jamf had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00.

7/14/2023 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 96,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Get Jamf Holding Corp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $46,263.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,685.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,897 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jamf by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 320.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.