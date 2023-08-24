Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jamf (JAMF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF):
- 8/9/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00.
- 7/26/2023 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2023 – Jamf had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00.
- 7/14/2023 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Jamf Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 96,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $46,263.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,685.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,897 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
