Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM):

8/21/2023 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $86.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $134.00 to $90.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

