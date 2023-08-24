Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Devon Energy (DVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

8/17/2023 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $69.00.

7/18/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $50.00.

7/10/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $53.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.17. 3,734,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,022. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Devon Energy Co alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.